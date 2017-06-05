DreamHost Dedicated Server Review & Discount

Since I posted about reliable web hosting options, I’ve been getting requests about doing an in-depth DreamHost dedicated server review so here it is.

I think the first think to point out would be that all of DreamHost’s dedicated servers are fully managed solutions. This means that even if you’re slightly less than tech savvy, their experts will manage and monitor the performance of your server 24/7.

This is especially good news for small businesses because it means you don’t have to have an additional person on standby to handle your server’s technical issues. So while you get the full benefit of a dedicated server that will give you all the control you desire, you won’t have to deal with the headaches that come with actually have your own box.

What does a DreamHost dedicated server come with?

To name a few: RAID Storage is included by default on all servers so you always have a backup of your data, full root and SSH shell access, 1-click installs for software like WordPress, DDoS protection, 24/7 monitoring, unlimited bandwidth and 100% network uptime guarantee.

Think about the last one for a second. If you experience even a minute of downtime, since DreamHost guarantees 100% downtimw, you can ask for a refund of your monthly service fee. Now that’s something not many companies will stand by.

While all servers come with plenty of cores, RAM and hard drive space, if you do need to upgrade anything now or ever, you can chat or message DreamHost support and it will be added to your server in less than 24 hours with no noticable downtimw. I recently did this for the sole purposes of this DreamHost review and my hard drive upgrade, which I had been putting off, was done in 11 hours from the time of the ticket to when it was complete. All with advance notice and few minutes of downtime.

All servers also come with the easy to use custom built control panel from DreamHost. This save you having to shell out additional fees for a licensed control panel or having to learn a complicated setup.

How much does it cost?

Prices start at a very reasonable $149 per month for the hardware and specifications you get. You can add more and DreamHost can provide you an instant quote based on the number of cores you need, storage, and RAM. And it’s without contract so you can test and/or cancel anytime.

Any special discounts or coupons?

Yes, since DreamHost’s dedicated servers are relatively new. They are currently offering a special discount coupon to save you a few bucks on the server, click here to activate and head to the host.