With my experience in internet security and web services, I’m often asked for recommendations for reliable web hosting options.

The answer for this very much depends on the kind of website you’re running and the kind of web hosting you need.

Small website on a shared server

The number of options for shared hosting is just about endless and providers are a dime a dozen. But this is also why it’s difficult to find a truly reliable and trustworthy service. One such service I’ve used over the last many years for smaller projects is HostGator. Their uptime is outstanding and support is second to none. The do shared, cloud, VPS and also reseller hosting with both a 99.9% uptime and 45-day money back guarantee. To make it even better, you can find an active HostGator coupon to get your entire first month for just 1 cent.

Large website on a dedicated server

If you have a larger website and want that needs dedicated resources, I highly recommend a dedicated server. And it doesn’t have to be expensive. Actually they’re really quite affordable now and you can typically find a dependable dedicated server for under $50 at Dedicated CPU. I have used them and can vouch for the uptime. I’ve been with them for 6 months with not once instance of a network outage.