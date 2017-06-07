Need a Fido Referral Code? I’ll Send You One

I made the switch to Fido last year when they had some rather tempting cell phone plans with unlimited Spotify streaming.

I left Rogers for them and I have to say I haven’t been disappointed. The cell phone service and customer support are exactly the same, since Rogers obviously owns Fido, but my cell phone bill is 30% lower. Can’t complain about that! 🙂

If any of you have been on the fence, consider that Fido also provides you a $25 credit bonus if you sign up due to word of mouth from a friend. But you need to provide a personally generated Fido referral code while signing up.

So if you need me to send you a code, shoot me a message with your full name (needed to create it) at and I’ll send you one!