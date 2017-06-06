Namecheap Dedicated Server Coupon for 25% Off

Namecheap is one of the best no-nonsense domain registarars on the internet but what most people don’t realize is that it also offers top-notch hosting.

Sure, there’s the shared hosting but if you’re looking for dedicated server, they do that too.

And right now, Namecheap is offering a dedicated server coupon for 25% off any order. Click through to order and enter the promo code SUNBR8K.

The servers start at $58.88 / month so that will bring your cost down to a wicked $44.16 for a Xeon E3-1220 v3 with 4 Cores running at 3.1 GHz with 8 GB DDR3 RAM, 500 GB HDD and 10 TB bandwidth.

But the promo code works with any dedicated server so go ahead and select the one you want.